Delta Apparel expects Q1 sales of 106 million dollars

Delta Apparel announced its preliminary first quarter results Thursday, saying it expects to report sales of 106 million dollars for the period to December 31.

The US company said sales in its Salt Life Group segment were up 17 percent, with double-digit growth across its direct-to-consumer, retail, and e-ecommerce channels, as well as continued growth in its wholesale customer base.

Meanwhile, at its Delta Group segment there was a 20 percent increase in DTG2Go sales. However, it saw an anticipated drop in sales at its Delta Direct channel due to “market conditions”.

On a brighter note, its Global Brands and Retail Direct channels both saw double-digit sales growth.

Delta Apparel chair and CEO Robert W. Humphreys said in a statement: “The top-line performance we delivered this quarter showcases the inherent resiliency of our business model and the strength we saw in the majority of our sales channels allowed us to overcome some demand-related headwinds in the mass retail channel.”