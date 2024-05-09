Delta Apparel Q2 loss widens

Second quarter net sales at Delta Apparel decreased to 78.9 million dollars.

Salt Life Group segment net sales declined to 15.5 million dollars compared to the prior year period, while net sales in the Delta Group segment declined to 63.4 million dollars.

Gross margins for the quarter were 4.3 percent compared to 14.7 percent in the prior year period, operating loss increased to 24.4 million dollars and adjusted operating loss was 6 million dollars.

EBITDA was a loss of 20.9 million dollars, while adjusted EBITDA was a loss of 2.4 million dollars.