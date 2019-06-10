Delta Galil acquires intimate apparel leader Bogart Group

Israeli apparel company Delta Galil is expanding its presence within the intimates and swimwear categories. The global manufacturer, whose existing portfolio includes 7 For All Mankind, Splendid and Ella Moss, has announced that it will acquire the Bogart Group in the beginning of Q3.

The Bogart Group is based in Hong Kong and operates the design, development and manufacturing of fashion bras, intimate apparel, sportwear and swimwear for brands including Victoria's Secret, PVH, Jockey, Hanes and Adore Me.

Delta Galil expects the acquisition to be be profitable in 2020 as the Bogart Group had 230 million dollars in consolidated sales in 2018, according to a company press release. In addition to the Bogart Group, Delta Galil will also acquire the company's subsidiaries, Brunet and B&B.

“We’re very pleased to be adding The Bogart Group to our strong portfolio of intimate apparel, as expanding our footprint in the bra category has been a long-term goal for Delta Galil,” Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, said in a press release. “This is a unique strategic opportunity, where I see great potential for Delta to leverage Bogart’s strong market position to further build its company, while also helping Delta’s business units expand to the next phase of growth.”