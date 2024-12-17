Delta Galil moves towards US IPO with confidential filing

Delta Galil Industries has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on form F-1 with the US securities and exchange commission eyeing a proposed US initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares.

However, the company said in a statement that the number of ordinary shares to be offered, the price range for the proposed offering and the timing of the offering have not yet been determined.

Since the IPO is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC’s review process, there is no assurance that the offering will be completed.

The confidential filing allows Delta Galil to keep sensitive financial information private until the public offering is finalised.