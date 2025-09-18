Denim company Cone Denim acquired by Artistic Milliners

A major deal in the denim industry has been announced. Artistic Milliners has acquired a majority stake in the US-based Cone Denim. The company acquired the stake from Elevate Textiles, according to a press release. The acquisition price was not disclosed.

Cone Denim will retain its own identity under Artistic Milliners. The press release emphasised that clients of both Cone Denim and Artistic Milliners will continue to interact with their trusted partners.

The combination of the two companies creates a broad denim network. Cone Denim has production facilities in Mexico and China, while Artistic Milliners has facilities in both Mexico and the US. The company offers both premium denim fabrics and ready-to-wear garments.

In a joint statement, Murtaza Ahmed and Omer Ahmed of Artistic Milliners said in the announcement: "Cone Denim's distinctive position as an iconic American manufacturer joins Artistic Milliners' global portfolio, creating an international organisation that leverages our combined infrastructure and expertise to offer clients unparalleled service and flexibility. Our multinational production sites offer speed, scale and delivery reliability."

Steve Maggard, president of Cone Denim, has been tasked with leading the new entity, where he will report to the board of directors. Members already include Omer Ahmed, Murtaza Ahmed, and Jeffrey P. Pritchett, with other names to be confirmed in due course.

Pritchett, who also serves as CEO and board member for Elevate Textiles, commented: “We are excited to unite two global denim leaders with shared values furthering the Cone Denim name and legacy. Cone Denim and Artistic Milliners both possess long-standing textile heritage and are recognised worldwide for their commitment to innovation, traceability, and sustainability.

"They are both well respected, responsible, and ethical manufacturers. As the new Cone Denim, we are able to better leverage synergies across our brands, operations, and global footprint including the return of Cone Denim production capabilities in the US and expansion into new global regions.”