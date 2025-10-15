Denim Deal launches clothing collection

At the Kingpins denim trade fair, the Denim Deal, a global coalition aiming to scale up the use of post-consumer recycled cotton (POCR), is presenting its first three circular denim collections. Participating fashion companies aim to demonstrate that circular denim is already ready-to-wear, according to the press release. This refers to material innovations, as well as the use of digital product passports (DPPs) and the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF).

The collections have been developed by brands, producers and tech partners from the Denim Deal's EMEA and India hubs. The first, with participation from Dorlet, Sharabati, Kipas, Ereks Blue Matters and PDNA, comprises 19 garments with circular design features. These include detachable branded buttons from Dorlet and a fully integrated green production line from Ereks. The two collections from the India hub, which launched earlier this year, were produced by Raymond UCO and Bhaskar Denim. They are made with POCR cotton and sustainable washing technologies.

Both collections feature a digital product passport which can be scanned to follow the fully traceable production chains. In the press release, the coalition states that more collections will be released from various Denim Deal hubs.

Following the success of the first Denim Deal, established in the Netherlands, the coalition expanded with an international plan. Hubs worldwide, from France to India, are now dedicated to scaling up POCR cotton for the denim industry. Its “moonshot” goal is to bring one billion pairs of jeans to the market by 2030 with at least 20 percent post-consumer recycled cotton.