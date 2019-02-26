Denim Expert joins Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action

As the first denim company from Bangladesh, Chittagong-based Denim Expert Ltd. has joined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), pledging to take climate action in line with the goals established by the Paris Agreement of 2015.

“The science is clear. Climate change is happening fast and that is why Denim Expert Ltd. have joined the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action. We pledge to limit our Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and support the world reaching climate neutrality by 2050,” commented the integrated manufacturing company in a press release on Friday.

The UNFCCC is an international environmental treaty, which entered into force on 21st March 1994, having being ratified by a sufficient number of countries. The ultimate objective of the convention is to stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that will prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system.

The Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action was launched in December 2018 at COP24 in Katowice, Poland. Its goal is to identify ways in which the broader textile, clothing and fashion industry can move towards a holistic commitment to climate action, having the vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Bringing not only buyers together but also manufacturers and other stakeholders in the supply chain, the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action was signed initially by 43 industry leaders, among them Adidas, Burberry, Esprit, Guess, Gap Inc., Hugo Boss, H&M Group, Inditex, Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Puma SE, PVH Corp. and Target as well as Business for Social Responsibility, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, China National Textile and Apparel Council, the Outdoor Industry Association and the Textile Exchange, global logistics company Maersk and global NGO WWF International.

Photo: Denim Expert Ltd.