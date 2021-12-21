Denim factory opens in US implementing Jeanologia technology

Denim Forward, Inc (DenimFWD) has launched in California, US, as a digital, on-demand production factory developed to contribute to the “return of textile production to the United States”.

The denim plant has partnered with eco-efficient firm Jeanologia on the implementation of the company’s technology into its production model, designed to act as an on-demand, close to consumer service that is “completely sustainable, digital and automated”.

According to its release, in which it considered itself the world’s first “Urban Factory”, DenimFWD intends to bring back 15 to 25 percent of manufacturing production to the US. With this, it hopes to initiate the reindustrialisation process that it believes the textile industry needs.

A statement by its CEO, Carlos Arias, highlighted the impact the pandemic has had on the acceleration of local production. Arias stated that bringing back manufacturing to the US will boost the new generation of industrialists and technological artisans, “connecting creativity and production”.

Image: DenimFWD

He noted: “With this Urban Factory, the consumer will decide to buy a product and that product will be finished at that moment and delivered that same day, eliminating stock.”

Its partnership with Jeanologia hopes to translate to the rest of the garment industry, encouraging other brands to implement sustainable and digital production processes into their business models. It further aligns with the tech firm’s mission of eliminating 100 percent of discharge and pollution from jeans throughout the world.

On-demand, sustainable and digital production

Jeanologia technology implemented into the factory process include G2 Ozone, e-Flow, SmartBox, ColorBox, software for measuring environmental impact, EIM and H2Zero, a water treatment and recycling system that produces zero discharge. Additionally, the factory will house the first US-based Handman, allowing automation between both humans and robots to aid in achieving fast and scalable production.

DenimFWD claims its process minimises delivery times, with it stating it can produce up to 5,000 jeans and 4,000 t-shirts a day. It further noted five benefits it contributes to the textile industry: eco-efficiency, scalability, agility, digital methods and a neutral cost.

It concluded: “DenimFWD is transforming the industry by producing what is sold instead of selling what is produced, reducing operational costs and environmental impact, guaranteeing zero discharge.”