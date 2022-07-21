Depop CEO to step down, Etsy appoints two new execs

Online marketplace Etsy has announced the promotion of its current chief product officer Kruti Patel Goyal to chief executive officer of its subsidiary Depop, with the resale site’s current CEO Maria Raga to step down from September 12.

According to a release, Raga has resigned to “pursue personal ventures”, but will remain in an advisory capacity with Depop until September 30.

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said that Depop, as a re-commerce brand, is still early in its growth cycle.

On Goyal’s appointment, Silverman commented: “I have no doubt Kruti is the right leader for Depop’s next chapter as we focus on nurturing its passionate community and improving the customer experience. She has guided Etsy through periods of significant transformation, with a proven track record of motivating teams to deliver results and advance our mission.”

Goyal, who will be relocating to Depop’s London headquarters, joins the marketplace after serving in a series of leadership roles at Etsy over the course of 11 years.

She has been credited with transforming the platform’s product development culture, while scaling teams and improving user shopping experience.

‘Ealy in its growth cycle…’

Etsy further announced that Nick Daniel will be taking over Goyal’s role, promoting him from vice president of product management to chief product officer.

Daniel noted in a statement that Etsy’s current product development culture enables it to rapidly test new features and respond to customer needs.

He continued: “I look forward to working with the teams as we continue to create a differentiated shopping experience for buyers while bringing new opportunities to millions of creative entrepreneurs around the world.”

Daniel, who has been with Etsy for over eight years, oversaw efforts to drive more personalised shopping experiences and the optimisation of Etsy Ads.

Speaking on the duo’s appointments, Silverman added: “Kruti and Nick stepping into these new roles reflects our efforts to nurture a deep bench of talent and leadership across our House of Brands.”

He continued: “Finally, I’d like to express my gratitude to Maria for her partnership and her many significant contributions. Under her leadership, Depop took the world by storm and defined itself as a beloved culturally-relevant brand. We wish her the best in her future endeavours.”