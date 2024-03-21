Depop removes selling fees in UK

Resale marketplace Depop has announced some changes to its payment structure, including the removal of its 10 percent selling fee for users in the UK.

Having immediately been applied to new listings, the move hopes to aid sellers and comes as part of Depop’s efforts to further open up access to the circular economy.

Alongside this, the platform will also be introducing a small marketplace fee for buyers in the UK from April 15, in what Depop said is a supporting investment into its protection service, customer support and platform improvements.

The marketplace fee will be up to 5 percent of an item’s purchase price, with an added fixed amount of up to one pound.

In a release, Kruti Patel Goyal, Depop’s CEO, said: “Our mission is to make fashion circular - we want to encourage as many people as possible to choose second-hand instead of new.”

Goyal continued: “With more and more people now looking at resale as an alternative to retail, we want to amplify the impact of our growing community by continually finding ways to make it easier to participate in the circular economy.”