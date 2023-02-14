Derek Lam 10 Crosby launches rental offer through CaaStle

Derek Lam 10 Crosby has announced that a number of its collections will now be available to rent through a new partnership with B2B retail tech and logistics platform CaaStle.

The brand’s ready-to-wear pieces, including items from its spring 2023 line, can now be rented via its e-commerce website, where a ‘Borrow’ button will be present.

Through the programme, customers will be able to opt for a prepaid period, after which they can either return an item, extend the rental period or purchase the piece at a discount. Daily fees will be applied as a discount to the buy price.

Garments will also be available through CaaStle-powered rental services, beginning with the new platform ModLux.Rent, by Modern Luxury Media.

The site offers members unrestricted access to styles for a flat monthly fee, with the added option to keep and purchase an item at a discount.

On the platform, Derek Lam will be offered alongside brands such as Ba&sh, Scotch & Soda, The Kooples and Vince, which are already available to rent.

In a release, Dan Shamdasani, CEO of Public Clothing Company (PCC), owner of the Derek Lam 10 Crosby brand said: “Since acquiring Derek Lam, a significant driver of growth has come from our ability to leverage our platform to introduce new retail partners and business models that generate broader awareness and access to the brand.

“Our partnership with CaaStle aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as it will help us to further increase our direct-to-consumer business and reach a larger base of customers that are younger and more aspirational to the brand."