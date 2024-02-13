Design Arc UK acquires Lily and Lionel and launches two new brands

Global supply chain solutions provider Design Arc UK has acquired established womenswear brand Lily and Lionel and launched a new brands division to introduce two new womenswear brands.

In a statement, Design Arc UK said it would be launching Raffya and Jagged & Beau, two new womenswear brands designed exclusively in-house, offering resort wear and occasionwear.

Raffya is a year-round resort collection designed to capture “the essence of a free spirit,” offering vibrant dresses, co-ords, and shirts adorned with beautiful prints, bold colours, and meticulous hand-sewn embroidery. While Jagged & Beau is its ready-to-wear women’s occasionwear brand offering “the high-fashion spirit of the catwalk”.

Raffya Credits: Design Arc UK

The strategic move will launch a new concept ‘The House of Brands’ to reshape “fashion through innovation and sustainability,” under the umbrella of global fashion infrastructure company PDS Limited.

Rakesh Chadha, managing director from Design Arc UK, said: “In line with our mission of providing innovative fashion solutions through trusted and global standards, our corporate ambition is to establish a new brands business offering direct-to-consumer and wholesale customers a best-in-class experience working with our House of Brands.

“We are therefore thrilled to be showcasing Lily and Lionel, Raffya and Jagged & Beau as they launch their first ever collection into the wholesale space. Despite distinct identities, our commitment to serving a diverse customer base drives our expansion strategy. Our dual-pronged approach engages end consumers and establishes partnerships with wholesale accounts, positioning us for sustainable growth, a strong global corporate presence, and heightened brand awareness. Our positive working practices, deep understanding of the product and anticipated problem-solving ability directs us to offer customised, fast responsive service not only to our customers but also to our suppliers.”