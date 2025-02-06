Designer accuses Boohoo brands of infringing bikini design

Sonia Edwards, a Wales-based fashion designer, has sued Boohoo Group over allegations that the company and a number of its brands have infringed on her signature bikini design.

Edwards is presenting her case at London’s High Court, according to The Times, in an attempt to prevent Boohoo from selling items she claims are copies of the piece. Edwards is also seeking court declaration that Boohoo infringed on the design rights of her company, Cwtchy Cwtchy, as well as compensation.

The specific product in question is a bikini top that can be worn in multiple ways, a design Edwards released in 2010 and has claimed to have seen an increased number of copies of since the pandemic.

The designer has said that five designs marketed by Boohoo infringe on this product. These include a halterneck bikini top, a rib organza mesh puff-sleeve top, a velvet ruched midi-skirt, a twist-front skirt and leather-front ruched leggings.

Boohoo-owned PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, Misspap and Debenhams Brands also stand accused.

Edwards told the court that the retailers “had prior knowledge of my designs and access to them prior to publication on their platforms, at times the alleged infringed designs are paired with similar stylisation, giving an overall similar look to the outfit”.

Lawyers for Boohoo, however, allege that the similarities raised by Edwards are an “abstract cluster of features” instead of signature hallmarks protected under copyright law and that a multiway bikini was a “well established” product.

Andrew Norris, who is representing Boohoo, claimed Edwards has been making such complaints about companies even beyond Boohoo “for years”, stating that “she has convinced herself the fashion industry has been watching her and copying her extensively”.

“The claims are for generalised ideas and concepts that would cover many designs from around the world created over many decades,” Norris added.