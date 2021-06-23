Designer Brands names two new executive appointments

US fashion retailer Designer Brands has announced two new executive appointments as it pushes forward with its focus on its omnichannel capabilities.

Designer Brands vice chairman Debbie Ferrée has been appointed the additional role of president of Camuto Group, a position she has held on an interim basis since August 2020.

In her new role, Ferrée will accelerate her executive duties of advancing Camuto’s integration into the DBI organization and growing brands.

William Jordan, who has been Designer Brands’ chief growth officer since February 2020, will take on the additional role of president.

In his new position, Jordan will continue to oversee the enterprise’s shared services functions, including human resources and information technology.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

“Designer Brands continues to stay ahead of retail consumer and fashion trends, as evidenced by our ongoing improving financial performance,” said Designer Brands CEO Roger Rawlins in a statement.

“To maintain this competitive advantage, we need the right leaders to guide us in evaluating and identifying ways to enhance our organizational structure, including the ongoing integration of Camuto Group to unlock greater value for the enterprise.

“This ensures that we will continue meeting customers’ needs both in stores and online, as our business recovers and we make the necessary investments to build a stronger foundation for the future.”