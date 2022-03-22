Desigual celebrates first internal Innovation Day

Spanish fashion retailer Desigual has held the first edition of its Innovation Day, an event aimed at promoting the use of innovation in business strategies.

With a focus on the workforce, the internal conference looked to discover the latest digital trends in the fashion industry, through panels by the likes of DressX and Amazon Web Services. The Innovation Day also included workshops on design thinking and linked into the brand’s start-up accelerator programme Awesome Lab, which launched in October 2021.

In a release, digital innovation leader Javier Fernández said: “We are building an Open Desigual and we want to make collaboration our competitive advantage and a differentiating element. Through initiatives like this day and thanks to all the work we are developing with the Awesome Lab start-ups, we contribute to a change of mentality internally that allows us to continue being disruptive and include more technology and innovation in the fashion sector.”

While a presentation by Plug and Play, the organisers of the event, defined innovation as “the search for relevant solutions to current and future problems”, Giulia Rossi, the digital innovation lead of Amazon Web Services, explained the mission of the American e-commerce giant as a “customer-focused company”.

Additional round tables on sustainability and the metaverse hosted during the event also saw participation from emerging companies, with discussions based on the environment as more than just a marketing trend and the metaverse’s impact on fashion.