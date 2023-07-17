Desigual introduces first on-demand collection powered by AI

Spanish retailer Desigual has unveiled its first ever on-demand collection with pieces devised via its creative team and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Through the on-demand model, which notably is rarely adopted by such large-scale global brands, Desigual said that it is looking to explore new ways of engaging with customers and respond to industry trends in a manner that is more consistent with their values.

Desigual's first on-demand collection, campaign imagery. Credits: Desigual.

Those interested in the capsule, consisting of both garments and accessories, can purchase the line through the company’s website, with the estimated production time being around 90 days.

Once purchased, customers will receive information on the production process before their item is then shipped.

The feature will not be present in physical stores and will be limited to the number of customers, with current availability only in Spain, Germany, France and Italy.

Desigual's first on-demand collection, campaign imagery. Credits: Desigual.

However, the brand noted that it did plan to extend the programme to more markets in the future.

In a release, Thomas Meyer, founder of Desigual, said that the collection was the result of continued transversal innovation.

Meyer added: “We are very excited to test these designs made by our team and supported by artificial intelligence, the production of garments and accessories that are manufactured at the request of customers that will allow us to experiment with reducing product stock and investigate new ways to reach customers. consumers, creating almost jointly.”

The project further builds on Desigual’s Awesome Lab programme, an open innovation programme through which the label works with startups on technological innovations and carries out proofs of concept.