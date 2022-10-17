Desigual outlines commitment to reduce emissions by 65 percent

Spanish brand Desigual has detailed new ESG commitments based on energy efficiency and the supervision of its value chain.

The new pledges, which have been validated through a collaboration with Science Based Targets, come as part of the company’s sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) plan, as it looks to make steps towards its overall climate objectives.

The fashion brand said in a release that it is now committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent by 2026, a step up from its initial 2019 rates.

It builds on the company’s ongoing sustainability strategy, in which it has stated that it is set on becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

In four years, Desigual has said it will reduce absolute GHG emissions of scope 1 and 2, the latter of which has already begun being implemented through the increased purchase in renewable sources.

In a release, the brand said that because of these investments 84 percent of the energy throughout its headquarters, logistics centres and shops in a number of countries was renewable.

As part of its scope 3 emissions, Desigual will also be continuing with environmental audits and improving the traceability of its Tier 2 factories.

"We are moving towards a business model that minimises the environmental impact of our activity and this includes energy efficiency, waste management and the use of recyclable materials, among many other actions that have to do with our suppliers and value chain,” said Clara Delmuns, the brand’s product director, in the release.