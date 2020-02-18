Destination XL says per share earnings to range between 4 to 6 cents for Q4

Destination XL Group, Inc., in its preliminary report, announced that net income for the fourth quarter is expected to range from 4 cents to 6 cents per diluted share compared to the prior-year fourth quarter’s net loss of 15 cents per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects net income to range from 4 cents to 6 cents per diluted share compared to the prior-year fourth quarter’s net loss of 1 cent per diluted share.

“We are pleased to report that the sales momentum we saw in the 9-week holiday sales period further accelerated in January. We expect our fourth quarter financial results will be a positive reflection of that progress which we will review in detail on March 19th,” said Harvey S. Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The company said in a statement that its total sales for the fourth quarter of approximately 131.2 million dollars, increased of 0.1 million dollars, while total sales for fiscal 2019 were approximately 474 million dollars compared to 473.8 million dollars for fiscal 2018. Total comparable sales increased approximately 1.1 percent for the fourth quarter and increased approximately 0.1 percent in 2019.

