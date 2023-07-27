Deveaux New York shutters its doors just six years after launching

Luxury ready-to-wear label Deveaux New York has closed its doors just six years on from its launch in 2018.

Founded by designers Matthew Breen and Andrea Tsao, the brand was centred around redefining classic items for the modern world, offering wardrobe staples that exhibited an elevated take on American dressing.

In a statement to FashionUnited, the company said: “After six years, we have decided to close Deveaux. This has been a beautiful chapter in our lives, and we will always cherish these memories and moments.

“Thank you to the Deveaux family and community for all the support.”

The reason behind its shuttering had not been stated.

Last year, the label underwent something of a rebrand that aimed to position it closer to its core principle of being product based, Tsao told WWD earlier this year.

This was present in Deveaux’s last collection for menswear autumn/winter 2023, which was designed around the concept of a modular wardrobe, while further emphasising the American sportswear trend often seen among young, New York brands.

Its collection prior was that of spring/summer 2023, which had been shown during New York Fashion Week following the brand’s three-year hiatus from the event.

It was also this season that the company opted to relaunch menswear, which the designers had strayed away from after the debut of its womenswear lines.

Ultimately, however, it was functional clothing that defined Deveaux’s aesthetic, shown in its use of workwear and cargo themes, each receiving a tailored update to their original designs.