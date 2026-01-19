Dfyne opens new headquarters to support growth

Scottish gymwear brand Dfyne has opened a new headquarters in Glasgow to support its ambitious growth plans and long-term scalability for its men’s and women’s activewear offering.

The 21,623-square-foot headquarters in Glasgow marks a major milestone in the company’s growth, just four years after its launch, and has been designed to provide a permanent base for Dfyne’s growing team, bringing together product, creative, and commercial teams.

The space has been designed in collaboration with office design company Oktra to offer a “purpose-built home designed for connection, collaboration, and performance” that supports the business as it continues to grow.

Oscar Ryndziewicz, chief executive of Dfyne, said in a statement: “In only four years, and thanks to our incredible community, we’ve grown to such a level that we can create a new, tailor-made space for our team that embodies our brand values.

“With the creation of unique workspaces, our new HQ is purposefully designed to enable everyone who supported the company’s growth to spark connections and inspire innovation.”

Dfyne headquarters in Glasgow Credits: Dfyne

Phase one of the new headquarters has been finished, with further phases planned to extend the workspace and complete the ground-floor fit-out in the future. The new look workplace is organised around a series of clearly defined zones, balancing focused spaces with informal collaboration areas to showcase Dfyne products to support faster development cycles and stronger cross-functional working.

The headquarters also has two separate entrances for staff and guests to “enhance flow and experience,” while upgraded heating and cooling systems ensure the building is efficient, comfortable, and fit for a modern, high-performance workplace.

Andy Burke, project director at Oktra, added: “With this new design, the HQ will strengthen Dfyne’s status as a challenger in the activewear sector. We took a unique approach to this office, so every feature is fit for purpose, but emanates a warm, inviting atmosphere. This is a multipurpose space, accommodating guests, team members, and athletes alike, and it’s setting up the company for the next phase of success.

“The new headquarters represents a pivotal step for Dfyne, creating a purpose-built environment that reflects the brand’s values, supports its people, and provides a platform for continued growth within the competitive global activewear market.”

Dfyne was awarded Britain’s fastest-growing private company in the Sunday Times 100 in 2025, due to the rapid growth of its stylish, functional activewear for men and women, which utilises eco-friendly materials and ethical production. Key products include leggings, sports bras and T-shirts, as well as joggers, impact shorts and gym accessories.