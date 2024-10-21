DHL expects another parcel boom at Christmas

The parcel service provider DHL is expecting huge shipment volumes during the Christmas season again this year.

"On the busiest days, we expect to transport just over 11 million parcels in our network," said Nikola Hagleitner, member of the board of the German postal and parcel business of the DHL Group, to the newspapers of the Funke Media Group. She promised that parcels and letters would still be delivered on December 24th.

Hagleitner said that the postal service will again employ 10,000 temporary workers for the peak period this year. They are already registering increased shipment volumes, partly because "people are starting to order autumn and winter clothing," said the DHL board member.

In the parcel industry, the months of November and December are the most important times of the year. DHL is the market leader. The company had already communicated daily highs of more than 11 million parcels for the end of 2023.

Hagleitner also criticized the scope for increasing postage rates given by the Federal Network Agency as being too small. The agency wants to allow the post office an average increase of 10.48 percent from 2025. "Over ten percent may sound like a lot at first," Hagleitner continued. "But: for the past three years, inflation of 3.25 percent was assumed when setting postage prices. In fact, it was around 16 percent. Added to this is our collective agreement, which has increased wages by an average of 11.5 percent."

At the same time, it is difficult to postpone investments. "Since we cannot simply cut costs, we have to work more efficiently." (dpa)

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.