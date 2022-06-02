Dia & Co buys luxury plus-size retailer 11 Honoré

New York-based inclusive fashion retailer Dia & Co is expanding into the luxury segment with the acquisition of plus-size retailer 11 Honoré.

11 Honoré will continue to operate via its own website until it is fully integrated on Dia & Co’s platform in the coming months, the companies announced Thursday.

In the meantime, 11 Honoré’s private capsule label, 11 Honoré Collection, has been made available to shop on Dia & Co.

Patrick Herning, who founded 11 Honoré in 2017, will “continue to champion luxury and brand collaborations within the Dia & Co team”.

“The commonality between 11 Honoré and Dia & Co is an ethos of partnership," Herning said in a statement.

He continued: “Both companies lead the charge helping straight sized brands enter the plus size space impactfully. We've done it tremendously as separate entities, and now that we're joining forces, it's going to be a remarkable change for a customer that deserves more from the fashion industry.”

Nadia Boujarwah, who founded Dia & Co alongside Lydia Gilbert in 2015, said the deal marks an “enormous leap forward in our mission to deliver true style freedom for our community”.

Dia & Co offers ready-to-wear, active apparel, lingerie, swim, accessories and more in sizes 10-32. The platform currently carries hundreds of brands including Madewell, Girlfriend Collective, Universal Standard, and Third Love.

Founder Boujarwah continued: “In my two decades as a plus size shopper, the promise of being able to joyfully shop the brands I love for everything from 25 dollar t-shirts to 2,500 dollar dresses, made to fit my body, seamlessly in one place, has been the ultimate dream.

“Joining forces with 11 Honoré has made that dream a reality on our platform and will fundamentally transform the shopping experience for our customers.”