Dick’s Sporting Goods reports strong Q3 earnings

Net sales for the third quarter at Dick’s Sporting Goods were 2.75 billion dollars, an increase of 13.9 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a 40 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2019. Consolidated same store sales for the quarter increased 12.2 percent.

“We are extremely pleased to announce a record third quarter in which we delivered significant sales and earnings growth over both last year and 2019. Consumer demand remained strong, and our differentiated product assortment continued to drive exceptional sales and merchandise margin momentum,” said Lauren Hobart, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

Dick’s Sporting Goods reports rise in Q3 earnings

The company’s ecommerce sales increased 97 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019 and 1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Driven by strong sales and gross margin rate expansion, the company reported consolidated net income of 316.5 million dollars or 2.78 dollars per diluted share compared to 177.2 million dollars or 1.84 dollars per diluted share last year. The company reported consolidated net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 of 57.6 million dollars or 66 cents per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended October 30, 2021 of 322.2 million dollars or 3.19 dollars per diluted share compared to 182.2 million dollars or 2.01 dollars per diluted share, for the quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Dick’s Sporting Goods net sales increase 38.4 percent for nine-months

Net sales for the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021 were 8.94 billion dollars, an increase of 38.4 percent compared to the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020 and a 45.6 percent increase compared to the 39 weeks ended November 2, 2019. Consolidated same store sales increased 36.6 percent compared to the 2020 period, which followed a consolidated same store sales increase of 5.8 percent for the 2020 period and a 3.1 percent increase for the 2019 period.

Ecommerce sales increased 115 percent compared to 2019 but decreased 8 percent compared to the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020, which included a period of temporary store closures in March, April and May.

The company reported consolidated net income of 1.17 billion dollars or 10.70 dollars per diluted share, compared to 310.6 million dollars or 3.44 dollars per diluted share. The company reported consolidated net income for the 39 weeks ended November 2, 2019 of 227.6 million dollars or 2.53 dollars per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported consolidated net income of 1.19 billion dollars or 12.06 dollars per diluted share, for the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021, and 321.3 million dollars or 3.65 dollars per diluted share, for the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020. For the 39 weeks ended November 2, 2019, the company reported non-GAAP consolidated net income of 215.8 million dollars or 2.39 dollars per diluted share.