Dick’s Sports Goods posts record Q2 sales, raises 2025 outlook

US retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods has reported record sales for its second quarter ending August 2, 2025. As such, the company opted to raise its full year 2025 guidance.

The brand’s comparable sales rose 5 percent, while net sales came to 3.65 billion dollars, an increase of 5 percent on the 3.47 billion dollars in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted share were 4.71 dollars, compared to 4.37 dollars in the prior year.

“With Q2 comps at 5 percent, our momentum continues to build, a clear reflection of the strength of our long-term strategies and investments,” said Ed Stack, executive chairman of Dick’s. “We remain very enthusiastic about the strategic benefits from the Foot Locker acquisition."

Lauren Hobart, president and chief executive officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our strong Q2 results. Our performance shows how well our long-term strategies are working, the strength and resilience of our operating model and the impact of our team’s consistent execution.”

Hobart also noted that the company is raising its full year 2025 outlook to reflect the strong second quarter results and ongoing confidence in the business. The updated comparable sales growth guidance is now a range of 2 percent to 3.5 percent, up from the previous range of 1 percent to 3 percent.

Earnings per diluted share guidance was also raised to a range of 13.90 dollars to 14.50 dollars, from a previous range of 13.80 dollars to 14.40 dollars.

Store openings and Foot Locker acquisition

Over the year to date, the group opened three new House of Sport locations and eight new Dick’s Field House sites. The company’s total store count stands at 889, up from 885 at the beginning of the year.

In the second quarter, Dick’s also announced progress in its acquisition of Foot Locker. Shareholders of the footwear retailer approved of the merger, while all other regulatory approvals have also been received. The company expects the acquisition to close September 8, 2025.