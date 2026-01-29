Diesel expands product range with first luggage collection

Italian fashion brand Diesel is expanding its product range. The label, part of the OTB group, announced on Thursday the launch of its first luggage collection, “Diesel Luggage”.

According to Diesel, the new line was developed under the direction of creative director Glenn Martens in collaboration with Chinese accessories manufacturer Canton Unicorn Group. For its launch, the collection includes hard-shell suitcases with an aluminium look, soft luggage and backpacks.

The entry into the new product category expands “the Diesel universe to include travel,” according to a statement. The “Diesel Luggage” collection will be available in the brand's stores and online shop, as well as “at selected wholesale and digital partners in EMEA, NAM, APAC and Japan”.