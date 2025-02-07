Diesel joins King Charles' Fashion Task Force

OTB Group’s Diesel has joined the Fashion Task Force, a project under the wing of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), founded by His Majesty King Charles III. HModa, a group of Italian luxury clothing manufacturers, has also joined the project.

In a release, Federico Marchetti, chair of the Fashion Task Force, said it was a “great pleasure” to welcome both Diesel and HModa as members. He noted that OTB Group’s chairman, Renzo Rosso, was a “long-time friend” that shared a “deep commitment to advancing sustainability in the fashion industry”, and thus he and his team will "strengthen" the project’s agenda.

In his own statement, Rosso underlined the importance of the Fashion Task Force, stating that “sustainability must become a state of mind for the entire fashion industry”. He continued: “We are excited to be part of this and to share our vision and the innovative approach with the other members. Collaborating and looking towards the future together is the only way we can truly change our industry.”

Regarding HModa, Marchetti said: “Claudio Rovere [founder and CEO of the firm] is an outstanding entrepreneur with a strong focus on valuing the fashion supply chain and its extraordinary craftsmanship. Claudio and his team will contribute to our goals by bringing a valuable inside-out perspective on the supply chain.”

Founded in 2021, the Fashion Task Force set about on projects related to regenerative agriculture, digital product passports and traceability. Members, including The Armani Group, Puig and Prada, each commit these efforts in accelerating the “sustainability transitions”, taking on what the organisation calls an “entrepreneurial and action-oriented approach”.