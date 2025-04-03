Digital Brands Group acquires Open Daily's virtual shopping assets

Digital Brands Group has acquired the assets of Open Daily, a company pioneering virtual shopping solutions that enhance online retail experiences and drive consumer engagement.

“With Open Daily’s virtual shopping technology assets, we see an opportunity to enhance digital retail experiences,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide brands with innovative tools to improve engagement, increase sales, and create a more immersive shopping environment.”

Open Daily’s core product offerings include Outfit Virtual Shopping, Outfit Voice AI and Outfit ND-AI.

Digital Brands Group's acquisition of Open Daily's assets supports its strategy to grow within the online shopping sector by incorporating interactive commerce solutions for stronger brand-customer connections. The company sells a range of apparel through its various brands, both directly to consumers and via wholesale channels.