Digital Brands Group expands board and scales collegiate program

US apparel and e-commerce firm Digital Brands Group (DBGI) has announced a dual growth strategy designed to expand near-term scale and maximize shareholder value. The initiative features a strategic board appointment alongside an aggressive expansion of its collegiate licensing program under the Avo brand.

E-commerce growth veteran David Sosnowski has joined the board of directors of DBGI. Sosnowski brings digital commerce execution experience to the leadership team, having previously served as chief digital officer of US activewear brand Vuori. During that tenure, Sosnowski architected digital infrastructure that supported annual revenue growth over five years.

Avo brand scales across university partnerships

Synchronized with consumer demand ahead of the upcoming college football season, the Avo brand has expanded its collegiate licensing program from a single campus pilot to 22 active university partnerships. The expanded partnership roster features athletic programs including the University of Georgia, University of Mississippi, Clemson University, Louisiana State University, Indiana University, Mississippi State University, and Texas A&M University.

To ensure fulfillment and execution across all university and customer touchpoints, DBGI has imposed a hard cap on the program at a maximum of 30 universities for the current season. The company is finalizing agreements with the remaining eight targeted universities to reach maximum capacity.

“We are executing a highly aggressive, high-margin expansion strategy that fundamentally shifts our revenue profile,” said Hil Davis, chief executive officer of DBGI. “David Sosnowski’s track record of scaling digital brands into multi-billion-dollar powerhouses matches perfectly with our infrastructure. Simultaneously, scaling our Avo collegiate program to 22 premier universities positions us directly inside a massive consumer market right at the start of football season.”