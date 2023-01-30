Digital Fashion Week New York reveals three-day schedule alongside NYFW

The organisers behind Digital Fashion Week New York have unveiled a jam-packed three-day schedule for its upcoming edition, set to run alongside the physical New York Fashion Week.

From February 9 to 11, the event will feature both physical and digital aspects, each designed to offer insights, vision and strategies for adapting to a digital future.

A Networking and Speaker Summit will be held in person on the first, during which industry figures will take part in panel discussions covering key topics from digital fashion, such as protecting models’ identities in the future and how artificial intelligence (AI) could change design.

The following day will see the opening of the event’s Metaverse Fashion Experience, where visitors can explore a virtual world using a Ready Player Me avatar that can be dressed in special garments from digital fashion week design winners.

During the event, it will be possible to attend virtual panel discussions that address critical issues and offer solutions to questions surrounding fashion’s future.

On the final day, both in person and online, visitors can view an animation screening followed by a performance by Mariah the Scientist with a layered phygital fashion show, as well as various other immersive experiences.

Designers involved include Ilona Song, RightDirection, Lorena Bello and Zero10, which has also worked on creating augmented reality (AR) iterations of designs by five digital creators, two of which will have physical representations at the shows in New York on February 11 and London on February 18.