Digital receipts app Slip secures fresh funding ahead of summer launch

Slip, a retailer agnostic mobile app that allows customers to receive digital receipts using QR code technology, has raised 750,000 pounds in a pre-seed funding round.

Investors in the round include Haatch Ventures, SyndicateRoom's Super Angel fund, as well as angel investors from Alma Angels.

London-based Slip said it will use the proceeds to support all areas of product development ahead of the app’s official launch this summer. It will also be used for the continued growth of the business.

Slip aims to eliminate physical, non-recyclable receipts by allowing users of its app to receive digital receipts via QR codes. Users can also view and manage their omnichannel spending and receive exclusive discount offers and personalised content based on their buying habits.

Founded in 2021 by Tash Grossman and Eddy Herman, Slip is currently backed by big-name retailers including House of Fraser, Farfetch, John Lewis and Harrods.

“We’re delighted to announce our 750,000 pounds pre-seed fundraise with support from well-respected names in the retail tech and start-up sectors,” Grossman said.

She continued: “At Slip we’re committed to transforming the e-receipt landscape so that consumers can enjoy a more seamless and sustainable shopping experience and retailers can gain a wealth of insights which will in turn help with future planning.”