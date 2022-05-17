Digital retail solutions developer PixelPool receives grant from Epic Games

PixelPool has announced that it has been awarded a 50,000 dollar grant from gaming giant Epic Games to support the development of its digital retail solutions.

The tech company said in a release that it will use the funding to further develop its Dtail Spaces application, part of its Saas platform. The feature allows apparel brands to operate fully merchandisable virtual showrooms where they can plan and sell collections in an interactive 3D space.

The Dtail platform itself, which was launched in 2019, hopes to elevate visual merchandising in the digital world and increase efficiency for the B2B sales processes.

The virtual showroom firm is already working with the likes of Nike, Levi’s, Burberry and other international brands.

“We’re thrilled with Epic’s recognition of our work and their encouragement to continue bringing new innovations to the fashion industry using Unreal Engine,” commented Dtail CPO, Joost Alferdinck.

He continued: “Unreal Engine has allowed us to create highly realistic, interactive showrooms for some of the world’s biggest apparel brands. We’ll put the grant to work to make our 3D fashion platform Dtail accessible to more customers, through better 3D content distribution and further establishing Pixel Streaming in our workflow.”