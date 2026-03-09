Digital tools are helping to reshape opportunities for women in fashion manufacturing

Digital transformation is beginning to change the shape of careers in fashion manufacturing, opening new pathways for women and helping modernise how the sector operates.

Insights gathered by Made Smarter Yorkshire, the UK’s industrial digitalisation programme, highlight how technology adoption and leadership development are helping widen access to manufacturing roles. The findings, released to mark International Women’s Day 2026, include perspectives from women working across Yorkshire’s manufacturing base, including fashion.

Although women still represent only around a quarter of the UK manufacturing workforce, according to research from the University of Cambridge Institute for Manufacturing, contributors say the growing use of digital systems is shifting both the perception and reality of production jobs.

Technology reshaping fashion production

For fashion manufacturers, digital tools are increasingly influencing how businesses scale operations, manage production and compete globally. Bryony Richardson, founder of clothing manufacturer Palava, says structured digital support has helped her business approach manufacturing growth with greater confidence.

“Programmes like Made Smarter, and the growing focus on digital tools and smarter production, have helped level the playing field, particularly for smaller businesses and for people who haven’t come through traditional routes,” she said. “Having access to support, shared language and clear frameworks has increased my confidence when navigating how to grow our manufacturing unit.”

Across the wider manufacturing sector, digital systems are also changing the skills required on the factory floor. Automation, machine programming and data analysis are increasingly central to production environments that were historically viewed as labour-intensive.

Sarah Brown, general manager at Solutions Are Looming, says the shift has significantly broadened the types of roles available. “The programming of machines, automation systems and digital tools are shifting the focus from physical strength to technical, problem-solving work, opening up the industry to a much wider range of people,” she said.

Changing perceptions of manufacturing careers

Industry leaders say digitalisation is also helping challenge outdated views of manufacturing — a perception issue that has long affected sectors such as textiles and apparel production. Fiona Conor, CEO of Trust Electric Heating, says modern manufacturing environments are increasingly defined by innovation and technology.

“Manufacturing today is creative, innovative and technological,” she said. “It’s not just production lines. It’s research and development, sustainability, artificial intelligence integration, digital optimisation and export growth.”

For fashion businesses that combine craftsmanship with modern production systems, this shift can also create new opportunities to attract talent.

Building the next generation

Despite positive momentum, contributors say the industry still needs to address how manufacturing careers are presented to younger people. Palava’s Richardson believes misconceptions remain one of the biggest barriers to attracting new talent.

“Manufacturing is often presented as old-fashioned or undesirable, when in reality it is creative, technical and highly skilled,” she said. “To attract and retain more women we need to show the full spectrum of roles available.”

As fashion manufacturers increasingly adopt digital production tools and smarter factory systems, programmes such as Made Smarter aim to support businesses in developing both the skills and leadership needed to manage this transition.

According to the programme’s regional team, initiatives such as digital internships and leadership training are already helping more women move into technical, innovation and management roles across manufacturing, trends that could become increasingly relevant for fashion businesses investing in local production.