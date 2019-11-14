Dillard's Q3 profits decrease 26 percent

Dillard's reported its net profit for Q3 decreased on Thursday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also decreased by 2 percent.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 5.5 million dollars, dropped from 7.4 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues decreased to 1,388 million dollars. Compared to 1 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company dropped to 0 percent.

Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) is an American upscale department store chain. The first Dillard's store was opened in 1938 by William T. Dillard. Dillard's stores offer a broad selection of merchandise and feature products from both national and international brands.

