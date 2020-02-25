Dillard's revenue slips 2.4 percent for full year

Dillard's reported its net profit for full year slipped on Tuesday. Revenues slipped by 2.4 percent from the same period last year.

For full year, the company's net profit was 111.1 million dollar, slipped from 170.3 million dollar last year. Revenues slipped to 6,204 million dollar. The profit margin of the company decreased to 2 percent compared to 3 percent a year ago.

Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) is an American upscale department store chain. The first Dillard's store was opened in 1938 by William T. Dillard. Dillard's stores offer a broad selection of merchandise and feature products from both national and international brands. The company operates an online store and over 292 Dillard's retail locations and 27 clearance centers in the United States.

