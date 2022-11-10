Dillard's sales and earnings increase in Q3

Dillard’s Third quarter retail sales at Dillard’s, Inc. were 1.499 billion dollars, up 3 percent, while sales in comparable stores also increased 3 percent. Net sales for the quarter were 1.544 billion dollars compared to 1.481 billion dollars last year.

For the 39 weeks period, the company reported retail sales increase of 8 percent to 4.633 billion dollars, and comparable store sales increase of 8 percent. Net sales for the period were 4.744 billion dollars compared to 4.380 billion dollars.

Commenting on the update, Dillard’s CEO William T. Dillard, II stated: “While we were up against an unprecedented third quarter, we achieved a 3 percent comparable store sales increase and reported our seventh consecutive quarter of gross margin over 40 percent."

"To date this year, our net income is up 11 percent over last year’s strong performance and earnings per share is up 32 percent,” Dillard, II added.

Net income for 39 weeks was 602.5 million dollars compared to 541.2 million dollars and earnings per share rose to 34.05 dollars compared to 25.76 dollars.

For the third quarter, Dillard’s reported net income of 187.9 million dollars or 10.96 dollars per share compared to 197.3 million dollars or 9.81 dollars per share, for the 13 weeks ended October 30, 2021.

Stronger performing categories during the third quarter included cosmetics, men’s apparel and accessories, home and furniture and shoes. Juniors’ and children’s apparel was the weakest performing category.