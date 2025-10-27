Dior CEO Delphine Arnault “very optimistic” for future

Dior's chief executive officer, Delphine Arnault, stated she is “very optimistic” about the future of the luxury house. It is one of the most prestigious brands within the world's number one luxury group, LVMH. She shared her outlook in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche dated October 26.

“I am very optimistic about the future,” stated Arnault. “The sector remains extremely buoyant,” assured the head of Dior, LVMH's second-largest brand after Louis Vuitton.

After several months of slowing sales, LVMH confirmed it saw “improving trends in the third quarter” during the presentation of its third-quarter results on October 14.

“We must not focus on the short term,” Arnault clarified. “We should not think about the next quarter, but instead have a ten or twenty-year perspective.”

The daughter of billionaire Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH, emphasised the crucial nature of the US market for Dior. She described it as “very important for us, as for all the group's houses, partly because the population has high purchasing power and likes to consume.”

This market “still holds strong development potential for Dior today,” she insisted, as the house has just opened two new stores in the US, in New York and Los Angeles.