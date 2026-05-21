Dior: Delphine Arnault champions price caution to win back clientele

Delphine Arnault, chief executive officer of Dior, has announced a reassessment of the house's pricing policy for certain products, reports the Financial Times. The announcement was made at the Business of Luxury conference, organised by the British newspaper and held on Monday in Puglia. The head of the LVMH group's second-largest brand by turnover stressed the desire to win back a clientele put off by the sharp price increases of recent years.

“We are working hard on our leather goods offering and we are being very cautious about pricing,” Arnault said during her speech. She also added: “You cannot increase the price of a product without enhancing the perception of its quality. This is an essential point.” For reference, the management specified that the price of the Lady Dior bag, one of its bestsellers, has not seen any increase since 2023, except for adjustments strictly related to the devaluation of two currencies.

Creative renewal as a recovery lever

This pricing caution is part of a broad period of strategic renewal. Last year, the house appointed Jonathan Anderson (former creative director of Loewe) as artistic director to revitalise the brand's image and curb the decline in sales observed amid a general slowdown in the sector. Last week, the designer also presented his sixth collection for the brand and his first Cruise show in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Anderson's first creations for the house went on sale in boutiques on January 2. According to information reported by the Financial Times, this initial delivery deliberately included several items at more affordable prices, with the aim of concretely illustrating the brand's new aesthetic and evolving commercial strategy.

Hyper-luxury has its limits

Dior's initiative highlights the limits of hyper-luxury and the price increases implemented in recent years by many brands in the sector, such as Louis Vuitton or Chanel. This increase has had the effect of alienating affluent consumers: the aspirational customer; the fashion enthusiast with a good salary; and the occasional visitor to a brand they admired. As a result, several major houses have reported a slowdown in demand. The comments made by Dior's chief executive officer, as well as press reports about a price review within the Kering group's brands, demonstrate that things are about to change.

The ongoing price reduction and the introduction of more accessible pieces show that the industry is considering rebalancing its offering. The market is moving away from ostentatious pricing towards authentic perceived value. Prices, however, remain high but are justified by production realities, with luxury companies increasingly emphasising their artisanal focus.