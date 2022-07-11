Dior requests compensation from Valentino for Rome couture show

Valentino’s most recent Couture show, which took place on July 8 at Rome’s Spanish Steps, has reportedly caused a nearby Dior store to file a complaint for disruption.

Initially reported by WWD, the retail manager of Christian Dior Italia was said to have written a letter requesting compensation of 100,000 euros in light of the supposed disturbance.

The event, which saw a cohort of celebrities in attendance, attracted a large crowd of both attendees and onlookers.

In the months prior, Valentino had sent letters to neighbouring retailers in the area as it looked to acquire permits to host the show on the famous Spanish Steps. According to the publication, retailers were told the event would guarantee foot traffic to their stores.

However, Dior hit back in its letter to the Italian label stating that this was “not reflected” on the day, adding that customers were “refused access and blocked at the barriers” which caused the store to remain empty and unable to operate from early in the afternoon on Friday.

The French brand continued to demand that the compensation was to be paid within 15 days otherwise it would “adopt all the necessary measures to protect its rights”.