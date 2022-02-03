Discount marketplace Secret Sales signed 687 new brands last year

Fast-growing discount fashion marketplace Secret Sales says it has signed a total of 687 new fashion, beauty and homeware brands in the past year.

That’s thanks to the British retailer inking deals with 75 multi-brand retail groups and standalone brands in 2021.

Those retail groups include global eyewear company Mondottica, and timepiece designer and distributor Inter City Watch Company.

Secret Sales said it launched a record 600,000 SKUs in 2021, and saw 31 million unique shoppers visiting its marketplace.

Brands featured on the marketplace include Quiz, Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Michael Kors and Regatta.