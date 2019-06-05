Disrupt raises fresh investment, retail expansion on the cards

Rannvijay Singha’s Mumbai-based fashion brand Disrupt has raised an undisclosed amount from a host of investors including Fynd co-founders Harsh Shah and Farooq Adam. The other investors include: Ambi Parameswaran, former CEO of FCB Ulka; Mumbai-based micro VC firm First Cheque and Anil Gelra, co-founder of SnapMint.

Disrupt will use these funds in strategic collaborations, research and development, executive appointments, talent acquisition, and offline retail expansion. The brand is showcasing the power of influencer led marketing by combining talent, experience, perspective and relationships with the massive scale offered by the home-grown retail ecosystem. The financial support from its various investors and domain expertise of an established core team will help it to execute its vision even more rapidly and broadly.

Clothing label Disrupt caters to both men and women and specialises in casual wear. The brand currently sells through a dedicated e-commerce store as well as on the major multi-brand online marketplaces.