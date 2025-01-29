DK Company: Revenue Increase of Over Ten Percent

The Danish clothing group DK Company, which includes brands such as Wood Wood, Gestuz, Solid, and Ichi, continued to grow in 2024. The group hopes to continue this trend in the current fiscal year but also faces new challenges due to the election of the new US president.

DK Company achieved a turnover of 725 million euro in 2024, compared to 644 million euro in 2023, according to a recent report. This represents an increase of approximately 12.6 percent year-on-year. Earnings before tax (EBT) amounted to 72 million euro compared to 65 million euro in 2023. This corresponds to a profit margin of ten percent for both years.

“In 2024, we continued our investments in future growth with a three-figure million amount, particularly in IT, logistics, and sales promotion,” said Jens Poulsen, CEO of DK Company. “Despite challenging markets, this underlines DK Company's confidence in the future.”

In addition to innovations in IT and logistics, DK Company also dealt with delayed goods deliveries from East Asia and increased freight rates in 2024. Geopolitical turbulence affecting Europe, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the volatile currency rate of the US dollar also impacted the group's business.

New US President leads to forecast uncertainty

In 2025, the election of Donald Trump as the new US president is the main reason for a “significantly decreased” forecast certainty, according to the Danish company based in Ikast. The group faces potential tariff restrictions and further problems with the US dollar exchange rate, as DK Company primarily purchases in US dollars.

“We continue to find ourselves in a tense geopolitical situation that can affect consumer willingness to buy,” said Poulsen. “DK Company delivers goods with a fair price-performance ratio, and historically we have successfully navigated crises in which consumers' disposable income is under pressure.”

For 2025, DK Company still aims to continue the growth of 2024 and achieve a ten percent increase in both turnover and EBT.