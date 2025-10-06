DK Company takes a stake in Ivy Oak

Berlin-based womenswear brand Ivy Oak is now backed by the Danish fashion group DK Company, which also owns brands such as Wood Wood, Gestuz, Solid, and Ichi.

DK Company is investing in Ivy Oak. This will result in the restructuring of Ivy Oak GmbH, the company behind the Berlin-based womenswear brand, into Ivy Oak ApS, the parties announced on Thursday. The restructuring includes establishing a new location in Copenhagen to complement the creative studio in Berlin and appointing new management. These changes aim to strengthen the brand's presence in Scandinavia while expanding its international ambitions.

DK Company chief takes over

The company will now be led by Jens Obel Jorgensen, co-owner and CEO of DK Company. He takes over the role from Ivy Oak founder Caroline Gentz, who will now focus on the brand's creative direction and vision. Gentz remains a co-owner and a member of the board of Ivy Oak ApS.

The company's new corporate structure consists of DK Company; JWl, Caroline Gentz's venture; and long-standing shareholders and mentors who have supported the brand since its founding.

“This partnership brings Ivy Oak the operational excellence and international scale of DK Company, while we remain anchored in our creative DNA and sustainable values,” said Gentz. “With Jens and DK Company providing the operational backbone and global platform, we are positioning Ivy Oak for the next phase of sustainable growth and international expansion.”

Gentz founded the sustainably-focused womenswear brand Ivy Oak in Berlin in 2016. The brand is currently stocked by fashion retailers including Breuninger, Engelhorn, About You, Peek & Cloppenburg, and Zalando, and is also available via its digital direct-to-consumer channel. Following the restructuring, the focus will remain on direct-to-consumer and wholesale. Key initiatives include expanding the Never Out of Stock programme and developing the Rerun concept.

“DK Company is proud to announce its second acquisition in Germany, representing a significant step in the company's international growth strategy,” said Obel Jorgensen. “This move is a key element in strengthening our local presence in Germany and building a solid foundation in one of Europe's most important fashion markets.”