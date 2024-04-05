DK Company takes over the insolvent fashion brand Wood Wood

The Danish conglomerate DK Company has taken over clothing brand Wood Wood, which had slipped into insolvency last year. In autumn 2023, the company closed a number of stores, including a branch in Berlin and in London's Soho district. Another branch in Berlin and a shop in Aarhus had already been forced to close in the spring.

Through the sale to DK Company, Wood Wood joins a portfolio of 26 other brands belonging to the group, including Ichi, Gestuz, InWear, Kaffe, Blend and Soaked in Luxury. In total, the company operates 225 retail shops (in whole or in part) in Europe, Canada and China, as well as an e-commerce platform.

"We are taking over an iconic brand that has been recognised in the fashion industry for many years. We have the greatest respect for Wood Wood and its soul as well as the opportunity to participate in interesting collaborations," said Jens Poulsen, group CEO of DK Company.

The management of Wood Wood will be taken over by new CEO Jens Obel, while brand director Morten Dybdahl will be the direct manager of the label. Obel stated: "We are convinced that we can further strengthen the brand in the areas of export, procurement and logistics with our positioning and expertise. The aim is to promote the brand internationally and further develop the brand's strong identity." The brand will continue to be headquartered in Copenhagen.

Wood Wood, which was founded in 2002, made a loss of 32 million Danish kroner (3.7 million pounds) in 2022, according to the annual accounts of Carrington, the brand's parent company at the time, in the summer of 2023. In the previous year, it had been 2.6 million Danish kroner (around 299,000 pounds).