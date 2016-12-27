Does Alibaba do enough to fight counterfeit products?

In view of Alibaba's latest setback in its fight against counterfeit products - the US just returned its online platform Taobao to its blacklist of "notorious markets" last week - FashionUnited has taken a look at what steps the Chinese internet giant has undertaken over the past few years to combat fake products on its websites.

As we follow the measures, it becomes clear that Alibaba seems to act whenever it has suffered a setback – be it one of its websites being blacklisted, founder Jack Ma getting flag for his comments about the quality of counterfeit products, and lawsuits by luxury brands. According to this development, the next counter measure by Alibaba should be in order. Or maybe the Chinese internet giant should become a bit more proactive in the future and instead of merely putting out the fire, prevent it from flaring up in the first place.

Please click on the arrows to navigate through the timeline.

Photo: Alibaba Group