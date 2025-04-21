Does sustainability really sell? Fashion industry leaders reveal the truth

Sustainability is a term that’s increasingly popping up in shop windows, clothing tags, headlines, and more, especially when it comes to the fashion industry. This not-so-new buzzword has spread rapidly in recent years, largely as a response to the industry’s growing environmental and social challenges. But does it really sell? Can ethical production, recycled materials, and carbon reduction goals generate the same kind of revenue as fast fashion’s low prices and ever-changing trend cycles?

BCome, the platform that helps industry professionals translate impact data into tangible actions, has spoken with a diverse group of fashion experts, from global retailers to niche sustainable labels, to find out. The answers reveal a complex landscape shaped by changing consumer habits, market pressure, and the push and pull between values and profits. So, does sustainability really sell? The truth might surprise you.

A clear shift in consumer mindset, but a price-sensitive one

Across the board, many brands report growing awareness and demand from consumers, especially younger generations, for sustainable fashion. However, most agree that price remains the primary barrier.

“There is a niche that requires sustainability”, says Eleonora Marini, Communications Lead at Rifò, “but higher prices are still a barrier. That’s why brands need to make an extra effort in awareness and communication”.

This tension between values and affordability is echoed by Eva Diaz, Sustainability Manager at Hallotex: “Sustainability is a ‘plus’, but the price continues to be the main brake”.

At Ecoalf, sustainability-first label, the message from Jorge Delgado, Product Impact Manager, is optimistic but pragmatic: “Yes, sustainability sells, but it must come with other values like design, affordability, and clear messaging. Talking about sustainability means talking about low-impact materials, responsible water and energy use, fair labor, durability, and more”.

Sustainability sells but often indirectly

Some companies argue that the consumer doesn’t necessarily buy a product because it’s sustainable, they buy it because it’s well-made, stylish, functional, and then sustainability becomes a nice bonus.

“We believe people choose the best product for what they need at the moment”, explains Maria Moreno, Ecodesigner Apparel at Decathlon. “Sustainability may come as the third criteria, after quality and price. That’s why our job is to ensure that what the client wants is already made in the most sustainable way”.

Similarly, Matthys Nelle, Production and CSR Specialist at The Woody Group, highlights that “media attention in the last five years has shifted perceptions, but the movement is more towards less clothing and second-hand fashion than a full switch to sustainable retail”. Fast fashion remains a dominant force due to its ease and affordability, making the transition to high-quality, long-lasting clothing more difficult.

Sustainability alone isn’t always enough

While many in the industry see sustainability as a crucial part of the future, some acknowledge it’s not the main driver of sales, at least, not yet. Aécio Dantas, Sustainability Manager from Spanish menswear brand Silbon put it candidly: “In general, and in companies like ours, I don’t see that sustainability on its own is generating sales”.

That perspective speaks to a broader truth faced by many mid-market and traditional brands: when consumers are weighing their purchasing decisions, values alone may not be enough to close the deal.

Still, others see potential if key barriers are addressed. At Pages Valenti, a regenerated cotton producer, Josep Pagès, the Commercial Director of the company lays it out: “Sustainability sells, but remains minoritarian. We need clear communication, more competitive prices, and tighter regulation”. They highlight generational shifts, global trends, and investor pressure as forces pushing sustainability forward but also list the reasons it still struggles: higher prices, greenwashing, consumer confusion and fast fashion’s dominance.

Greenwashing: Selling the idea of sustainability, not the reality

Ironically, one of the clearest signs that sustainability does sell is how frequently it's misused. Greenwashing, when brands exaggerate or fabricate their environmental credentials, has become increasingly common. And that, paradoxically, reveals the truth: if sustainability didn’t sell, no one would bother pretending to be sustainable.

But the consequences of greenwashing are serious. Consumers become skeptical. Trust starts to fade. And even truly sustainable fashion companies can get lost in the noise.

“Sustainability should be a moral force”, says Cecilia Guarás, Sustainability Manager at Bobo Choses, “not just a marketing tool. But when the political environment is contradictory and the economic system pushes down on us, it becomes harder to choose higher-cost products with added ethical value”.

To restore trust and make sustainability a real business driver, fashion companies need to move beyond slogans:

Be transparent, don’t oversell. To keep consumer trust, fashion companies must focus on authenticity rather than exaggerating their sustainability claims. This means being clear about their practices, supply chains, and impact without making vague promises that can’t be backed up.

Use third-party audits. These external validations provide credibility and assurance to consumers. Third-party audits ensure that the claims a company makes align with actual practices, helping prevent greenwashing and reinforcing a brand's commitment to transparency.

Educate consumers clearly, without jargon or empty buzzwords. A critical step in building a sustainable future is ensuring that consumers understand what sustainability truly means in the context of fashion. Brands should focus on clear, simple communication, avoiding industry buzzwords.

So…Does sustainability really sell?

The answer is: yes, but not enough. Not yet. Sustainability is gaining momentum. More consumers care. More regulations are coming. But we’re still far from mass adoption. And as several voices in the industry point out, sustainability can’t stand alone, it must be paired with great design, competitive pricing, and real functionality.

“We shouldn’t have to choose sustainable products”, says Maria Moreno from Decathlon. “Sustainability should be the default. The real choice should be between the best sustainable services that support your whole product experience”.

The sustainability market potential: Still a small piece of the pie

The global fashion industry generated over 1.7 trillion euro in 2024. In contrast, the sustainable fashion market is projected to reach just 12.46 billion euro by 2025, according to the latest report from Coherent Market Insights. While that’s just under 1 percent of the total market, it’s growing rapidly. In fact, the global second-hand apparel market is expected to grow 2.7 times faster than the overall apparel market by 2029, according to a recent report by ThredUp.

If sustainability is to truly sell, it needs to evolve from a niche value into a standard expectation. Bridging the gap between intent and impact.

Here are three strategies brands should follow to make sustainability an economic growth driver:

Integrate sustainability into core operations. Brands must move beyond treating sustainability as a marketing tool or an optional feature. To drive growth, sustainability should be embedded in every aspect of the business, from sourcing materials to manufacturing and distribution. This integration can reduce costs, streamline processes, and appeal to an increasingly conscious consumer base.

Innovate for affordability and accessibility. The key to unlocking broader market potential lies in reducing the price barrier for sustainable products. Fashion companies should invest in innovative technologies and scalable production methods that make sustainable materials and processes more affordable, making smarter choices available to a larger, price-sensitive audience.

Leverage transparency to build trust. As consumers become more discerning, simply collecting sustainability data isn’t enough, it’s how brands use and communicate that data that matters. To truly build trust, companies should demonstrate the progress they’ve made based on analyzed data, showing tangible results in their sustainability efforts.

The demand is real. The desire is there. Now, the industry needs to make sustainability easy, affordable, and authentic. Sustainability isn’t a magic ingredient that will automatically boost sales, it’s not just a marketing tool, but a crucial need for brands to build resilience and achieve long-term success.

Sustainability at the core of the fashion business, just like the heart is to a person. It may not be the only thing keeping us alive, but without it, everything else would fall apart.