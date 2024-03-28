Dolce & Gabbana unveils first US-based real estate project

Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has revealed the details of a new flexible-residence project in Miami as part of its first steps into the real estate market in the US.

Made in collaboration with developer JDS Development Group, the Dolce & Gabbana Grand Residences will offer visitors and owners individual rooms and suites that can be rented out via a hotel programme when not in private use.

In total, the ‘condo hotel’ includes 250 rooms and suites, six food and beverage outlets, a restaurant on the ground floor, two bars in the Grand Lobby, a Pool Club restaurant and bar, demo kitchen and private dining. All of this will be housed in the ‘Tower’ at 888 Brickell, which on completion is to be the tallest building in the city at 1,049 feet.

The Lobby at 888 Brickell by Dolce&Gabbana and JDS Development Group. Credits: JDS Development Group.

Interior features, meanwhile, are to incorporate Dolce & Gabbana design values, seen in the use of signature hues of the brand – black, gold and red – which are to be integrated into each space, alongside venetian furniture and decoration.

In a release, Michael Stern, founder and CEO at JDS, said: "The global real estate spotlight is shining on Miami and Brickell, in particular due to many prominent businesses relocating to the area.

The Lounge at 888 Brickell by Dolce&Gabbana and JDS Development Group. Credits: JDS Development Group.

“This extraordinary, branded condo hotel for Miami will ensure that the demand for world leading, design-led spaces with unparalleled views can be fulfilled; we are extremely proud to launch the collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana in this iconic tower.

“The fashion house's pursuit of quality and detail in design — together with their ability to create a beautiful world of authentic lifestyle filled with incredible hospitality — guarantees we are embarking on a successful, creative journey for our future visitors, guests, and residents alike."