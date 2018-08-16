Dollar Industries Q1 profit after tax up 10.31

The operating revenue of Dollar Industries increased to Rs 243.65 crore for quarter ended June 30, 2018 as against Rs 235.07 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The profit before tax of the company stood at Rs 22.38 crore for Q1 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the corresponding period last year, a rise of approximately 17 per cent. Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 13.80 crore during April-June 2018, as against Rs 12.51 crore during the corresponding period of last year, an impressive rise of approximately 10.31 per cent.

The company is shifting its focus from primary sales to secondary sales. It has Missy, Bigboss, Champion, Ultra Thermals under the brand Dollar and premium brand Force NXT and Force Go Wear. Currently, the company is focused on expanding product portfolio of Force NXT, Dollar Missy and Dollar Bigboss. Headquartered in Kolkata, Dollar Industries has four manufacturing units in Kolkata, Tiruppur, Delhi and Ludhiana. The company has retail presence in all states across India and is present in more than 95,000+ MBOs.