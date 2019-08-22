Dollar Industries’ Q2 profits down seven per cent

Dollar Industries’ Q1 profits dropped seven per cent; revenue was down four per cent. Men’s innerwear contributed 89 per cent to the company’s overall revenue. The company’s popular brands Dollar Bigboss and Dollar Missy added 47 per cent and nine per cent to the revenue.

Dollar offers active wear and graphic tees for women, various trendy colors and patterns in leggings, glow shine waist bands for men’s briefs with abstract patterns, bold graphic printed tees for men, and stretchable and quick dry fabrics.

With a strong retail presence in all states across India and Dollar Industries is present in more than 95,000 multi-brand outlets. The company also sells through its online portal and some e-commerce sites in India. Two per cent of Dollar’s sales come from e-tailing. To further strengthen its presence in the Indian market, Dollar will be venturing into new retail formats like large format stores, e-commerce and also open exclusive brand outlets. The goal is to be a Rs 2000 crore company by 2024 and the mission is to emerge as India’s best loved hosiery brand and make outerwear and innerwear fashionable yet affordable. The company is aiming for inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions.