Dollar profits up 31 per cent

In the last quarter Dollar saw a 31 per cent rise in profits. The company is eyeing a turnover about 14 per cent higher than last year’s.

Dollar will invest around Rs 200 crores to strengthen its position in the northern and western markets by acquiring local players.

The company is looking to acquire at least six small players in the hosiery and knitwear market to further consolidate and expand its network in India’s Rs 25,000 crore market. Currently, Dollar holds a 15 per cent market share in the branded hosiery segment in the country. By the end of 2020 the company is eyeing for 50 EBOs across major cities in India which would be operated by a franchise model.

Dollar is a textile and hosiery firm, one of India’s leading players in the innerwear segment with 850 distributors and 80,000 multi brand outlets offering products in innerwear, sleepwear, lounge wear, active wear and sportswear.

Dollar is the only hosiery and knitwear company in India having a fully integrated production unit which has a spinning capacity of 400 tons per month, knitting capacity of 300 tons per month, dyeing and bleaching capacity of 400 tons per month, elastic manufacturing capacity of 10,00,000 meters per month and a cutting capacity of 3,00,000 pieces a day.