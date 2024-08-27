Don't Call me Jennyfer rebrands back to Jennyfer again

Don't Call Me Jennyfer is back to being Jennyfer. The women's fashion brand, which survived a bankruptcy, is back with a completely new artistic direction, determined to carve out a firm place for itself in French ready-to-wear.

To announce its rebranding, Jennyfer, followed by more than a million followers on Instagram, opted for a 100 percent digital strategy. Through "mystery boxes" sent to successful influencers, the brand teased its big comeback and unveiled a new image. On its social networks, Jennyfer explained that it is saying goodbye to "Don't Call Me", adopted in 2019, and returning to its "essence" by turning back to its original name: Jennyfer.

Jennyfer is replacing its “Don't Call me Jennyfer” logo with a double 'NN', a more refined and simpler monograph that takes up the codes of luxury. The brand explained that the two letters “face each other, like in a mirror", reflecting “your unique personality, your audacity, your style and each stage of your evolution".

The company is making its comeback "all over France" with a collection heavily influenced by the 2000s, including lace and denim pieces. As a reminder, Jennyfer, formerly Don't Call Me Jennyfer, announced in June that it was emerging from receivership after the management's continuation plan was accepted by the commercial court. As AFP pointed out at the time, a job protection plan led to the elimination of 75 positions without causing any store closures.